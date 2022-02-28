Tuesday, March 1 marks Town Meeting Day in Vermont, traditionally a day when Vermont communities would come together to weigh important issues, however, this year, only a few places will be gathering in person this year.

Government officials from Burlington, South Burlington, and Montpelier say they are holding Australian ballot elections and will be ready when polls open at 7 am. “Town Meeting Day is an annual tradition,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

“It’s really when we decide who we want to be for the next year,” shared Jessie Baker, City Manager of South Burlington. “Voters vote on their school board members, their city councilors, the city, and school budgets and any ballot items or initiatives that are put before the community.”

While some of the smaller communities will meet in person, most Vermont communities including all the cities are going to paper ballots. “Burlington, because of the size of the city,” said Mayor Weinberger. “It’s been a long time since we’ve done that.”

In Burlington, the City Council is up for election and there are also five ballot items. “The school budget, three municipal financial issues, and then there’s a charter change that would deal with an issue about making a change to our charter in the way it regulates prostitution.”

Places like South Burlington will host pre-town meeting forums. “Having virtual options to participate in pre-town meetings forums are new since COVID-19,” said Baker. “We’re really pleased we can provide that option to community members so they can have access to the information.”

For the first time, cities like Montpelier and Winooski are allowing non-citizens to vote on their Town Meeting Days. “It is a way to be inclusive in the community,” said Bill Fraser, City Manager of Montpelier. The non-citizens will have the opportunity to vote on local issues like schools and property taxes.

In Montpelier, just a handful are registered in that category. “There just might not be many people who live in the community who fit that category or who are interested in voting right now,” commented Fraser. “It’ll probably grow as time goes on but right now that’s where we’re at.”

Not all towns are having town meetings on Tuesday, as several have postponed the meeting until later this year.