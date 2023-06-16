Burlington, VT – Juneteenth celebrations will be held across the region, including a significant event in the Queen City on Saturday. The aim of Burlington’s Juneteenth celebration is to honor the history and culture of BI-POC communities, with downtown Burlington expected to be filled with participants commemorating this special day.

The celebration marks June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers proclaimed the end of slavery while in Texas. The city has planned 12 hours of non-stop entertainment, featuring 50 performers who will take the stage throughout the downtown area, including Church Street, City Hall Park, and the Flynn Theater. Renowned rapper Slick Rick will headline the celebration, captivating the audience at the Flynn Theater on Saturday night.

From 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, Main Street will be transformed into an elongated dining table, providing an opportunity for community members to come together, share a meal, and enjoy each other’s company. The festivities are free of charge, encouraging broad participation from all members of the community.

Kim Carson, Burlington’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “We want to celebrate and elevate black bodies in a positive way. This is a great opportunity to celebrate, commemorate and educate [people] about Juneteenth [while coming] together to celebrate the complexity of the black experience. I think it’s amazing.”

Unfortunately, the hip-hop group Arrested Development will no longer be performing at the celebration. Artist Speech, a member of the group, has reportedly fallen ill and has been admitted to the hospital. However, the band hopes to reschedule their performance once Speech recovers.

In addition to Burlington, Juneteenth celebrations will take place throughout Vermont, including Brownington, White River Junction, Charlotte, and on Sunday in Essex. The Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh will also host an early Juneteenth celebration on Friday evening.