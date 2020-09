Boyden Valley Wine & Spirits hopped on Local 44 Morning Brew with Spencer Thomas to chat about their Wine & Chocolate Weekend this Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The two day event will be filled with wine & chocolate pairings, Valentine’s themed cocktails, champagne filled cupcakes and a variety of locally crafted sweets from Snowflake Chocolates and STiR Chocolates.

To learn more about the event, click here.