A Wheelock man is facing a wide range of criminal charges related to allegedly blocking his own street and threatening people with a gun Friday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say he is Jeremy Currier, 46. He’s accused of placing a roadblock on Burroughs Road and confronting someone who tried to remove it shortly before 1:00 p.m. Currier is also accused of waving a gun at bystanders during that same confrontation.

When troopers responded to a 911 call, they say Currier came out of his house with a gun and refused to follow their commands. VSP arrested him safely, discovering in the process that he had an outstanding arrest warrant on an unrelated charge.

Currier is being held at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury without bail. He’s due to appear in court on Tuesday on seven different criminal charges.