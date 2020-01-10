Where it all began: Celebrating National Milk Day at Monument farms

January 11th marks no ordinary Saturday, it commemorates the day many think the first milk deliveries in glass bottles started in the United States back in 1878.

The state of Vermont is home to over 700 dairy farms, milking cows, goats and sheep, creating real, fresh and healthy products for Vermont families along the way.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas, set out to one dairy farm in particular that holds rich and deep Vermont history, Monument Farms in Weybridge, Vermont.

