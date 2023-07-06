With Thursday’s heat index expected to feel like 100 degrees, the City of Burlington is opening a handful of public cooling centers this week. The centers will offer shade, air conditioning and water to anyone struggling with the high heat and humidity.
The city will send alerts on social media as each center opens. Most sites are open Monday to Friday, with the Fletcher Free Library branches offering limited weekend hours as well.
- Burlington Parks Central Office
645 Pine Street
Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fletcher Free Library
235 College Street
Monday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.
- O.N.E Center
20 Allen Street
Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Leddy Arena (catwalk and bleachers)
216 Leddy Park Road
Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fletcher Free Library, North Branch
1127 North Avenue
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.