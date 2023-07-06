With Thursday’s heat index expected to feel like 100 degrees, the City of Burlington is opening a handful of public cooling centers this week. The centers will offer shade, air conditioning and water to anyone struggling with the high heat and humidity.

The city will send alerts on social media as each center opens. Most sites are open Monday to Friday, with the Fletcher Free Library branches offering limited weekend hours as well.

  1. Burlington Parks Central Office
    645 Pine Street
    Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  2. Fletcher Free Library
    235 College Street
    Monday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Tuesday & Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.
  3. O.N.E Center
    20 Allen Street
    Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  4. Leddy Arena (catwalk and bleachers)
    216 Leddy Park Road
    Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  5. Fletcher Free Library, North Branch
    1127 North Avenue
    Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.