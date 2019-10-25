Where you can Drop off unused prescription drugs on Saturday’s “Drug Take Back Day”

If you have old prescription drugs you don’t need anymore, don’t throw them away or flush them down a toilet. The D.E.A says the best thing to do with unneeded medicine is to drop it off at a drug take back site.

According to takebackyourmeds.com, Medicines that are flushed or poured down the drain can end up polluting our waters, impacting aquatic species, and contaminating our food and water supplies. When drugs are thrown away in the trash, it’s easy for people to dig them out and abuse them.

The 2018 national survey on drug use and health showed that 9.9 million Americans misused prescription drugs that year. The survey revealed that the majority of the abused drugs were found in a medicine cabinet that belonged to someone the user is close to.

Drug take back back day is anonymous, and this year, drug take back sites will also be accepting vaping supplies, like cartridges, liquid and e-cigarettes.

For a list of drop of sites located near you, click here