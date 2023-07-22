President Biden has approved New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s request for a federal disaster declaration in the Empire State as a result of the storms that also led to flooding in much of Vermont nearly two weeks ago.

Eight New York counties can now get financial help with debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, among other things. Two counties in our New York coverage area — Clinton County and Essex County — are among these eight.

Federal cost-sharing is also available for hazard mitigation statewide. New York officials are speaking with the U.S. Small Business Administration about possible availability of low-interest recovery loans for affected businesses.