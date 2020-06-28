White Mountain National Forest will be supervised by former seasonal employee

The U.S. Forest Service has named a former summer employee at the White Mountain National Forest as the forest’s new supervisor. His new office will be in Campton, which is in Grafton County.

At the moment, Derek Ibarguen is the deputy supervisor of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Jackson, Wyoming. His career with the Forest Service has taken him to national forests in Oregon, Kentucky and Florida, among other places.

Ibarguen is a native of Maine, and he was a seasonal recreation employee at the White Mountain National Forest for five summers in the late 1990s.