White Mountains hiker dies in Grafton County

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are trying to learn what happened to a hiker who died in the White Mountains in Grafton County.

Their name wasn’t available Sunday night. However, the hiker was found unconscious and not breathing at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Mount Carrigain in Livermore. This was on the Signal Ridge Trail, about four miles away from the nearest trailhead.

Other hikers performed CPR, but the person died before rescue crews could arrive. Fish and Game officials said the terrain in that area is so remote and so steep that they couldn’t get the hiker’s body off of the mountain until about 9:30 Saturday night.