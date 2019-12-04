Whiteface Mountain employee recovering from snowmaking machine accident

A man from Tupper Lake, New York who works at Whiteface Mountain is recovering at UVM Medical Center after a workplace incident that could easily have taken his life. Charles St. Pierre was shutting off a snow machine at the ski resort Monday morning. He said that when he disconnected the compressor hose, the hose discharged directly into his face.

Charles was alone, but he was somehow able to shut down the machine on his own. A coworker came to him to find out why the machine was off, which initiated the effort to get him medical help. Charles said he can’t quite believe this himself, but he never lost consciousness throughout the entire ordeal.

“I think the initial shock of it helped out a lot for the trauma,” he said. “The ski patrol there — they got me in, they got me out. The ski patrol even rode with me on the helicopter until I got here to Burlington.”

Charles is a Marine Corps veteran who was on active duty for four years, with one deployment. He gave high marks to not only the doctors, nurses and EMTs who’ve cared for him, but also to the crew at Whiteface. He said they did so well in pulling together to help him that it was as if they were a platoon themselves.

