For the first time in Whiteface opening day history, you’ll be able to ski on all of the 3100 feet of elevation it has to offer, from the summit, to the lodge.

Colder weather throughout the region and increased snowmaking infrastructure has allowed Whiteface to open its summit to skiers earlier than ever starting Saturday.

“This summer alone we did about 35,000 feet of new snowmaking pipes, over 160 new guns and thanks to mother nature we’re able to pull this off for the first time ever,” said Lauren Garfield, Manager of Sales and Marketing at Whiteface.

Whiteface was able to put in all of the new snow making equipment largely thanks to the FISU World University Games coming up in January.

Garfield said skiers and riders have plenty of other new things to look forward to this season as well.

“We have two new trails, we have the yellow dot trail which is an expert trail connecting Victoria to Lower Skyward; and we have Ausable run which is a new beginner trail off the warhorse quad that will kind of follow the path of the Ausable river,” she said.

Opening weekend will see the Face lift and the Summit Quad running, with 8 trails riders will be able to choose from.

Garfield said Whiteface will then close Monday through Thursday of next week and look to open for full daily operations on Friday.

Ski season isn’t the only thing returning, as our friends to the north will also be able to come down to Whiteface for the first time in nearly 3 years.

“We’re really excited because we do have a lot of Canadian friends that come down that are second home owners, or come down for vacations, and we’re so excited to welcome them back,” Garfield said. “It’s going to be great to see everyone all together once again.”

Despite having no Canadian visitors, Garfield said Whiteface saw record numbers the past two seasons as many people got into outdoor activities during the pandemic.

Santa Sunday is also returning, so anyone dressed as Santa on December 11th will be able to ski all day for free.

For more information on events going on at Whiteface or how to get tickets go to whiteface.com