Christopher Ellis, 54, of Whitingham is seen in this mug shot taken Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster.

A man from Whitingham is due in court on Tuesday after being arrested on two counts of first-degree murder.

Christopher Ellis, 54, is charged with killing a mother and son. Lucy Garvin, 79; and Michael Garvin, 52, were found dead at about 10:00 p.m. Friday inside their home on Route 8A. Vermont State Police say a relative discovered their bodies after being unable to contact them.

Ellis had reportedly been living with Lucy and Michael Garvin for several months. Investigators accuse him of shooting the Garvins earlier in the week and stealing Michael Garvin’s truck. The Brattleboro Police arrested Ellis Friday night during a traffic stop of that same truck.

An autopsy in Burlington will help confirm the cause and manner of the Garvins’ deaths. Ellis is also charged with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.