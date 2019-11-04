Who will be New Hampshire’s next ‘Kid Governor?’

Fifth-graders across New Hampshire are heading to the polls this week to elect the state’s next “Kid Governor.”

Voting begins Monday to choose a successor to Lola Giannelli, of Nashua, who was elected the state’s first Kid Governor in 2018. This year’s seven candidates have platforms that include topics such as bullying, underage tobacco use and college and career awareness. Voting starts Monday and ends Nov. 12.

More than 450 students in six New Hampshire schools participated last year in the national civics program aimed at encouraging civic engagement. The Kid Governor program was created by the Connecticut Democracy Center to teach students about the history of voting rights, the qualities of good leaders and the mechanics of campaigns.

Gianelli spent the last year promoting efforts to protect animals from abuse. She worked with schools across the state to make and donate dog toys to local humane societies and animal shelters.