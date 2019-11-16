Who’s in the New Hampshire presidential primary, and who’s out?

The exact date of the New Hampshire presidential primary is still unknown at this writing; the Secretary of State’s website lists the date as ‘to be determined’. However, since the filing deadline to get onto the ballot was 5:00 p.m. Friday, we do know who’s on it and who isn’t.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has just met the deadline, filing his campaign papers in Concord on Friday. When Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren did so on Wednesday, she may have taken a shot at the late entry to the Democratic race of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire many times over.

“When I’ve been talking about how we can make this country work better, not just for those at the top, I’ve noticed that billionaires go on TV and cry,” Warren said. “Other billionaires encourage their billionaire buddies to jump into the race.”

Bloomberg has missed the New Hampshire deadline by choice. He’s also skipping the three other earliest-voting states — Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina. Warren’s remark may also have been pointed at former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who’d been rumored to be launching a Democratic presidential campaign of his own before filing in the Granite State on Thursday.

Until Wednesday, Patrick had spent the last several years working for Bain Capital, the private investment firm co-founded by his immediate predecessor as governor, 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney. Patrick is the first person to begin a presidential campaign by filing in New Hampshire since ill-fated Democratic contender Gary Hart did so in 1987.

Two Republican challengers to President Trump of note have filed in New Hampshire since Wednesday, those being former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh. Mark Sanford, the former governor and Congressman from South Carolina, was expected to join them, but he dropped out of the race on Tuesday.

You can download a complete list of every candidate who filed by clicking here. The winner of every presidential election since 1952 has captured the Oval Office after finishing either first or second in their party’s New Hampshire primary.

New Hampshire state law requires the Granite State’s primary to be the first one in the nation every presidential election year. To maintain that status, it’s been held as early as the week after New Year’s at times — in 2008, it was on January 8.