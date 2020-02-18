Who’s running for city council in Burlington?

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Eight seats on the Burlington City Council will be contested on March 3 when voters head to the polls for Town Meeting Day.

In 2019, Progressives picked up two seats on the council with Jack Hanson and Perri Freeman winning their respective races. Voters in the New North End elected Democrat Franklin Paulino, while fellow Democrat Joan Shannon won her re-election bid.

This year, seven newcomers are running to unseat six incumbent councilors. Three incumbents will run unopposed, while Republican City Council President Kurt Wright will be stepping down.



The following is a list of all the races set to be decided on March 3. Information on each candidate’s platform and their background can be found by clicking on their name.



Ward 1

Incumbent: Sharon Bushor (I)

Challenger: Zoraya Hightower (P)

Challenger: Jillian Scannell (D)



Ward 2

Incumbent: Max Tracy (P)

Challenger: Ryan Nick (D)

Ward 3

Incumbent: Brian Pine (P)

Challenger: None



Ward 4



Incumbent: Kurt Wright (R)*

Challenger: Sarah Carpenter (D)

Challenger: Ericka Redic (I)

* Not seeking re-election



Ward 5



Incumbent: William ‘Chip’ Mason (D)

Challenger: Nathan Lantieri (P)



Ward 6

Incumbent: Karen Paul (D)

Challenger: None



Ward 7



Incumbent: Ali Dieng (I)

Challenger: None



Ward 8



Incumbent: Adam Roof (D)

Challenger: Jane Stromberg (P)

Candidates will take the stage on Friday at City Hall for a debate on housing hosted by the Burlington Tenants Union. It will be held in the Contois Auditorium from 6:30 to 8 pm.

Unsure which ward you live in? Click here for the city’s official ward map.