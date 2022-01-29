The wife of the former CNN producer charged with trying to lure minors to his Ludlow ski house for sex has filed for divorce, according to the New York Post.

Court documents reportedly show that John Griffin’s arrest last month “has created a toxic environment” at home. He’s pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to three federal counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. Griffin would serve at least ten years in prison on each count if convicted.

Allyson Griffin is seeking alimony, full custody of the couple’s three children and the pair’s $4.5 million estate in Norwalk, Connecticut. She is also seeking to bar her husband from ever entering the property again.