ESSEX, VT – Little Fenway, the remarkable replica of the iconic stadium from the movie “Field of Dreams,” came to life this weekend as the 12th Annual Vermont Summer Classic Wiffleball Tournament took center stage. The event drew thousands of enthusiastic supporters who gathered to make a difference in the lives of those battling Type 1 diabetes.

Jeff Kolok, Co-Founder and Event Organizer of SlamT1D, expressed his gratitude for the continued support, stating, “Together, we can accomplish great things and we’re showing it year in and year out, and all of us greatly appreciate all of your support.”

What started 12 years ago with just 10 teams and $9,700 in raised funds has grown into a significant movement. This year, 20 teams participated, and the total funds raised exceeded $300,000. The exhibition games, which kicked off on Friday afternoon, have been running through Sunday, featuring teams from across the nation, including Michigan.

Jimmy Knorp, a participant from Livonia, Michigan, shared his excitement, saying, “Being a type one diabetic myself, being here is awesome, I wouldn’t want to miss this for the world. What they built here is incredible, the money they’ve raised, the awareness for type one diabetes. And playing whiffle ball, some of my favorite things to do so it’s been awesome.”

The tournament showcased intense matches, with one game at Little Wrigley requiring a homerun derby tiebreaker to determine the winner. Chuck Alexander, who hit the crucial homerun, humorously remarked, “Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good, you know, that’s all I can say.”

Chris Dorman, who participated in the wheelbarrow race, described the excitement when the clutch homerun was hit, stating, [It was] unbelievable, we were so excited. We knew we were going into extra innings, and we were practicing all week for the wheelbarrow race.”

The camaraderie extended beyond the field, as participants shared a sense of unity and support. Ben Wheeler, who battles Type One Diabetes, mentioned, “I’ve played baseball and stuff, but my baseball team doesn’t have diabetes, it’s fun to play with people who have diabetes. Definitely feel the support being around other people being in the same situation as him.”

Members of the Bluebags Team, all battling Type 1 Diabetes, highlighted the importance of the event, with one stating, “I think the biggest thing that people don’t realize is the 24/7 demand of the disease and how alone you can feel. It’s so amazing to be able to see that you’re not alone. This is a great opportunity for those directly or indirectly affected to come together and be a part of an amazing cause.”

Jeff Kolok emphasized the daily challenges faced by those with Type 1 Diabetes, showcasing the devices that help them manage the condition. “If you guys could show your devices… these are devices that keep these people alive. It’s a battle they battle through 24/7 365.”

The championship games are set to take place on Sunday, welcoming all to attend free of charge. Little Fenway once again stands as a symbol of unity, determination, and the power of community support in the fight against Type 1 diabetes.