ESSEX VT. — The 12th Annual Vermont Summer Classic WIFFLE Ball Tournament this weekend promises fun and competition for a greater cause: the ongoing fight against Type 1 diabetes.

This year’s tournament will feature 20 teams and close to 300 players, all ready to showcase their skills on the field. The tournament takes place at the historic Little Fenway Complex in Essex and is poised to draw participants from across the country.

The teams entering the tournament have committed to raising at least $5,000 each. So far, teams and individual donors have raised more than $306,000, exceeding the tournament’s $300,000 goal. The money will go toward programs for families, children and adults battling Type 1 diabetes.

The first pitch is slated for 3:45 p.m. Friday. An opening ceremony will set the stage for a weekend of spirited competition. Games continue Saturday, with championship games played Sunday.