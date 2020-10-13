Will cashless tolling cost more than the current system on the Thruway?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — The New York State Thruway is poised to begin operating a new cashless tolling system in November.

No longer will you receive a ticket when entering the Thruway, return it with cash upon exiting, or slowly drive through an E-ZPass lane.

Those steel structures or gantries you see across the Thruway will not only detect E-ZPass tags at highway speed, but will also take photos of the license plates of cars and trucks not equipped with an E-ZPass, and then send the owner a bill.