Will cashless tolling cost more than the current system on the Thruway?

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — The New York State Thruway is poised to begin operating a new cashless tolling system in November.

No longer will you receive a ticket when entering the Thruway, return it with cash upon exiting, or slowly drive through an E-ZPass lane.

Those steel structures or gantries you see across the Thruway will not only detect E-ZPass tags at highway speed, but will also take photos of the license plates of cars and trucks not equipped with an E-ZPass, and then send the owner a bill.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog