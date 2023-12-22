After the Colorado Supreme Court removed Donald Trump from the Republican Presidential Primary ballot, Vermont announced his name will stay on the March ballot unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes.

“This is completely uncharted territory,” says Vermont Law and Graduate School Professor Jared Carter.

No presidential candidate has ever been removed from a ballot on account of the 14th Amendment in history, according to Carter.

In the same week Trump was announced on Vermont’s Primary ballot, the Colorado Supreme Court removed his name under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment; how officers of the U.S. can be eliminated from a race if they’ve engaged in insurrection.

“Does the 14th Amendment encompass the Office of the Presidency? If you read the language, it doesn’t specifically say that a president may be removed from a ballot if they engage in insurrection,” says Carter.

He says it’s a question that will eventually have to be answered by the U.S. Supreme Court. Carter notes, however, Trump’s name can remain on Colorado’s ballot if he appeals the state’s decision by January 4th.

“At the same time, the court issued a stay,” Carter notes, “which means that he will not in fact be removed from the ballot if he appeals by a certain deadline, and pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is ultimately where I think this decision has got to go.”

He says it’s hard to foresee if other states will follow in Colorado’s direction.

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas said in a statement Thursday, “until a court with appropriate jurisdiction orders this office to remove a candidate from the primary ballot, my team will continue to prepare the March Presidential Primary ballots with all candidates who met the administrative requirements.”

But Carter says it’s not a decision parties from both sides of the aisle will take lightly.

“There are really important legal issues at stake here, but of course, this is a really politicized topic, so I think no matter what the U.S. Supreme Court decides here, it’s going to be difficult for a whole segment of the population to trust and have faith in,” says Carter.

Carter says the U.S. Supreme Court’s ultimate decision will set a precedent for events similar to Colorado’s historic decision.