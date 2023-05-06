BURLINGTON, VT – As summer approaches, there are growing concerns that the popular ferry line connecting Burlington and Port Kent, New York may never return. The ferry service has been suspended for four consecutive years.

The last direct ferry service between Burlington and New York’s North Country was in 2019, and since then, the service has remained suspended. The prolonged closure of the ferry line has left locals and tourists wondering about its future.

Phil Collins, who grew up in Burlington but currently resides in Florida, expressed his surprise and disappointment at the absence of the ferry. Collins, who worked on the ferry during his time at Champlain College in 1989, reminisced about the beauty and allure of the crossing. He said, “It was beautiful. That’s half the reason why the tourists and the Burlington people would take the crossing. Sunshine on the water, the mountains, they had a snack bar. Souvenir shops on the ferries.”

During his visit to Burlington, Collins went to the waterfront to relive his college days but was unable to find the ferry. He shared his sentiments, saying, “I was kind of bummed, a little sad, kind of melancholy not to see it. A lot of memories down here.” Collins is not alone in his desire to see the ferry return. Leaders on both sides of Lake Champlain, including Chesterfield Town Supervisor Clayton Joseph Barber, expressed their support for the service. However, Barber believes that reopening the ferry line is highly unlikely due to the Lake Champlain Transportation’s alleged plans to create a boat arena where the Burlington Ferry used to be as well as plans to expand the existing one in Port Kent.

The absence of the ferry has impacted small towns in New York as well. Barber noted a decline in visitors to towns like Keysville, Chesterfield, and Ausable. In Vermont, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger expressed the city’s willingness to support the reopening of the ferry, highlighting the benefits it brought to the local community. Mayor Weinberger acknowledged that the decision ultimately lies with the privately-owned Lake Champlain Transportation company, stating, “It’s a private business, the Lake Champlain Transportation, and they’d really be the best organization able to speak about the possibility.”

When contacted for comment, Lake Champlain Transportation provided a statement attributing the continued closure of the Burlington to Port Kent ferry to declining ridership and the ongoing ramifications of the pandemic. Despite reaching out for further clarification on the possibility of permanent closure, no response was received. In the meantime, the Grand Isle to Plattsburgh ferry and the Charlotte to Essex ferries remain operational.

As summer fast approaches, the fate of the Burlington-Port Kent ferry hangs in the balance. While many hope for its return, the decision ultimately rests with the Lake Champlain Transportation company, leaving uncertainty surrounding the future of this beloved transportation service.