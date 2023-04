A Williamstown man is due in court Monday afternoon after being arrested for first-degree arson.

Bradley Perkins, 41, is accused of setting fire to a house on Business Center Road in Williamstown and smashing its windows in. Vermont State Police say this happened just before 8:00 p.m. Friday. Troopers reportedly found him in a parking lot near the home.

Perkins is also charged with violating an abuse prevention order. Probation and parole officials are holding him without bail.