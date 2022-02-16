Williston, VT — The Williston Selectboard is extending the face covering rule for indoor public spaces until March 22. The Selectboard will contemplate another 30-day extension to the face covering rule or to rescind the rule the next time they meet on March 15.

There are several exceptions to the rule, with face coverings not required for:

Children under the age of two

A person with a disability who cannot safely wear a face covering for reasons related to the disability or a person with a documented medical condition who cannot wear a face-covering

Any person while eating or drinking inside establishments that serve food or beverage

A person who has to temporarily remove their face covering to communicate to a group of people, such as a participant at a public forum, a leader of a religious service or public presentation, leader of song/singing choir members or the like. It is expected that the person’s face covering will immediately be worn after said communication is complete.

Places of worship

Enforcement officers are authorized to hand out penalties for violations of the rule. Law enforcement officers are authorized to recover a waiver fee, in lieu of a civil penalty for any person who declines to contest a municipal complaint and pays the waiver fee. Penalties are: