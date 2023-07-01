WILLISTON, VT – Runners and community members gathered in Williston on Saturday morning for the 3rd Annual Deb Beckett Memorial 5K Race. Hosted by the Williston Richmond Rotary Club, the event pays tribute to the life and contributions of Deb Beckett, a beloved member of the Williston community.

The annual tradition brought together residents of Williston and Richmond, with over 100 participants taking part in the Deb Beckett Memorial 5K Race. The Williston Community Park served as the venue for the race, which took place on Independence Day weekend. Participants and spectators alike were enthusiastic about the event’s significance.

“It’s fun to see the same faces for you know 20 to 30 years now here whenever you come to North Williston for an event here in the village,” said Sean Beckett, Deb Beckett’s son.

Deb Beckett’s wife, Toby Rockwood, expressed the importance of the race, stating, “This is Deb’s favorite time of year. The Fourth of July was her thing, so to have this race every year around that time is such an amazing thing.”

Despite the presence of wildfire smoke, determined racers were greeted with loud cheers as they crossed the finish line. Ellie Beckett, Deb Beckett’s daughter, exclaimed, “We made it. We finished. It was kind of sweaty, but we did it. It was a hot one.”

While the Deb Beckett 5K Race is only in its third year, Independence Day weekend races are not new to Williston. Sean Beckett noted, “Folks that we’ve known since we were little kids are officiating the race or running in the race, and it’s a great community race that has generations of Williston friends and family.”

Originally known as the Firecracker Fun Run, the race was renamed in honor of Deb Beckett following her passing. Sean Beckett shared, “There’s something symbolic about the route of this race. It starts at the school, goes through North Williston, where she volunteered and we grew up. It was very special.”

Deb Beckett was born and raised in Massachusetts but going to St. Michael’s College kept her in the Green Mountain State. Serving as Williston’s Town Clerk and Treasurer collectively for over 20 years are just a few examples of her devotion to public service. Toby Rockwood expressed, “What is she not involved in? That’s a hard question. She was involved on every level in this community.” Sean Beckett says, “I’m still finding new things [my mom] had a hand in for decades that I didn’t know about.”

Her commitment to voter engagement left a lasting impression on her children. Her family members emphasized, “Always vote!”

Deb Beckett’s dedication to her community reached beyond the borders of Vermont. Having served in Vermont’s Army National Guard for 20 years, including deployments to Kuwait and Iraq, her service left a lasting impact on her family. Ellie Beckett reminisced, “A couple of months after she left, she came home in a bright red sports car. I asked her why she didn’t wait until she got back. Life is hot, and it’s really red. That always sticks with me.”

Tragically, Deb Beckett was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, believed to be a result of exposure to toxic burn pits during her military service. She passed away in 2020. Toby Rockwood mentioned, “Near and dear to her heart were the burn pits in Iraq. She was very big on recognizing that as an issue with the military to collaborate on raising funds.””

Deb Beckett was honored by the state in the same year, and her legacy continues to live on through the annual Deb Beckett 5-K Race. The event serves as a testament to her lasting impact on the Williston community.