Williston Central School uses hot chocolate to get kids drinking more milk

Friday January 31st, is National Hot Chocolate Day. Local schools celebrated by putting their own spin on the fun day.

Over at the Williston Central School, they celebrated by debuting their new hot chocolate milk program. Hot chocolate milk is touted as more nutritious than the powdered option, giving students the proper nutrients to carry out the day.

Grant funding for these types of programs is all possible thanks to New England Dairy, and dairy farmers all across Vermont and New England. Their goal, to get more kids drinking milk.

“The idea is to get more kids excited about eating breakfast, and at the same time, more kids are going to be able to drink milk,” explained Scott Wagner, the Food Service Director at the Williston Central School. “Not every kid has to take a milk with their meal, and I just think more kids will take milk, and more kids will eat breakfast. So it’s really a win-win for us.”

Even though the machine made its debut at lunch time, normally, it will be made an option during their school breakfasts.