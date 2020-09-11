Williston firefighters, police honor fallen first-responders on anniversary of 9/11

On the 19th anniversary of 9/11, the Williston fire and police departments teamed up to pay tribute.

This morning, they will hold a ceremony and read off the names of emergency services personnel who have fallen in the line of duty in the past year. A wreath will be laid at the base of the flag pole, honoring firefighters, EMS personnel, and police officers who died on the job.

Keith Baker from the Williston Fire Department, along with Chief Foley from Williston Police, and Fire Chief Ken Morton reflect on 9/11 and what the day means to them.

