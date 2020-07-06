Williston Fire Chief retires after 48 years

Williston, VT – On Wednesday, Fire Chief Kenneth Morton, Jr. will bid farewell to the Williston Fire Department.

His career dates back to 1972 when he began as a freshman at Norwich University in Vermont. Now, Chief Morton is approaching 48 years in the industry, 38 in Williston, 28 as chief, and 18 as full-time chief.

Today, he and his colleagues look back on his career with great pride.

“He has a lot of experience and he kinda lives and breathes fire service,” said Williston Town Manager Richard McGuire.

McGuire, who also preparing for retirement, has known Chief Morton for over twenty years. He says when chief Morton retires, the Department will have big shoes to fill.

“He really built this department and so people have gotten very used to his way of doing things,” said McGuire.

The Town Manager recalled the chief’s fast response to a church fire in 2007. Chief Morton was out on a call when he noticed smoke coming from the church’s steeple. The building had been struck by lightening, but Chief Morton saved the almost 200-year-old building.

McGuire explained a wedding had taken place just hours before but no one was inside the church at the time. When reminded of this experience Morton said he didn’t do it alone.

“I wouldn’t say I was single-handedly the Superman. In fact, credit being due where it’s deserved, it was my wife who actually saw it ahead of me, who at the time was a dispatcher – still is at the Fire Department – and she actually made the phone call when I was on the radio,” said Morton.

The retiring chief’s passion and humility has had quite the impact on neighboring departments.

“If anything, Chief Morton is passionate about firefighter safety. He’s certainly been an advocate at many levels, including any legislative initiatives. He served a number of years on the fire rescue coalition for us and he’s always out there. His mind is always forward thinking,” said Aaron Collette, Burlington’s Deputy Chief of Operations.

Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke has known Morton for over 15 years and speaks on behalf of his leadership.

“It’s been interesting to watch the transformation of the Williston Fire Department over the last 20 years into a really professional fire department with modern equipment, modern personnel, career personnel…,” said Locke.

Morton explains his decision to retire was simple.

“It’s very easy. I had a very good run. I feel as though I have served for many, many years from my freshman year at college. I feel as though it’s time for a change and I’m really happy to move on at middle-60s. I can now begin to do more with camp and boat and golf and wife and children and grandchildren,” Morton chuckled. “The list goes on and on and on and on.”

But without hesitation, Chief Morton says he couldn’t have done it without his staff.

“It’s not me. It’s the department. It’s everyone who’s been a part of this organization – the career staff, the call staff, the people who have been here in years passed who are not with us today. And the people who have formed the Fire Department back in 1949,” said Morton.

Chief Morton says he proud to have played a part in the Department’s 71-year vision.