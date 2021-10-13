Williston Fire Dept. is inadequately staffed: consulting firm

A consulting firm based in Wyoming has found that the Williston Fire Department doesn’t have enough staff to meet the town’s demand for service.

In his 13 months on the job, Williston Fire Chief Aaron Collette said he’s noticed a disconnect in the community between the department’s capability and the town’s general perception of that capability. He recently hired the consulting firm AP Triton to assess the department. The town Selectboard got the consultants’ report during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Chief Collette said active membership on the department’s call staff has declined from about 30 people in 2016 to just eight today. AP Triton recommends hiring nine paid firefighters immediately and a total of 37 within five years.

Implementing that recommendation would cost more than $2.5 million, which is a massive amount for a town with a budget of less than $11.7 million. However, according to the chief, the consequences could be felt in town last Friday night.

“A motor vehicle crash comes in; the on-duty crew goes to the motor vehicle crash — four minutes later, a building fire alarm comes in,” Chief Collette said. “No one was able to answer that call. The incident commander requested from the dispatch center that the Essex Junction Fire Department respond to the incident. This is an everyday occurrence for us.”

The Selectboard will consider the consultants’ report during what’s expected to be a lengthy effort to develop solutions.