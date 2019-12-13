Williston man charged with July murder of man at Vermont trailhead

Kory Lee George is seen in this VSP photo taken Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old Williston man on suspicion that he he shot his stepfather to death in Hinesburg in July.

Kory Lee George is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree murder, burglary and obstruction of justice connected to the shooting death of David Auclair.

It’s the second arrest in the case this week. On Tuesday, police arrested Angela Auclair, 47, David Auclair’s wife, on suspicion of aiding in the commission of the murder and obstruction of justice.

Police say George and Angela Auclair participated in “a pre-planned and coordinated” effort to kill Auclair at the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead. They allegedly burglarized a Colchester residence where they stole the gun allegedly used to kill David Auclair one day later.

George is also accused of giving police false information about his whereabouts at the time of the shooting and of asking individuals to contact witnesses and instruct them to continue to lie to the police.

George was transported from the Essex County jail in New York, where he was being held on federal firearms charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.