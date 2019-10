Police say a 41-year-old man was killed in a roll-over crash of his ATV near French Hill Manor mobile home park in Willistopn.

The body of Timothy P. Brunelle, a resident of the trailer park, was found shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday by his employer, who told police Brunelle had not reported for work for several days.

Brunelle was found in a small stream, pinned beneath the ATV, about 150 feet down a ravine on the north side of the trailer park. He was pronounced dead by Williston EMS.