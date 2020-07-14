“Heavy police presence” in Williston as officers search for man who fled after high-speed chase

Police in Vermont have converged on an area near Lake Iroquois in Williston to search for a man who led officers on a high-speed pursuit, then fled on foot.

Earlier Tuesday, police said the man may have been involved in an incident Monday night in Williston in which witnesses reported gunshots. Police now say that is a separate incident that is also under investigation.

Police said the man was in a white van initially suspected of having a connection to the shots fired in Williston. At about 8:15 a.m., a Chittenden County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a white van for speeding. The driver of the van led officers on a high-speed pursuit on I-89 that ended near Lake Iroquois, where two of the three occupants of the vehicle were questioned and released.

Vermont State Police say there is a “heavy police presence” in the area as they search for the third man. He is described as a heavyset white man with a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt



Anyone who lives or is passing through the area should be cautious or take alternate routes.

This story will be updated