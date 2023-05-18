Police in Williston are searching for suspects whom they accuse of placing two smoke bombs in the lobby of the Majestic 10 cinemas shortly before 6:30 Wednesday evening.

Majestic 10 manager Olivia Tyner was in the theater office at the time. An employee told her that there was smoke on the stairs.

“I was initially thinking it was a little bit of smoke — maybe somebody smoking a cigarette down in the lobby,” she said. “(I) came out to investigate and saw that it was a much, much bigger cloud than that.”

Gabriella Clark was also working, but like Tyner, she was away from the counter. From a back room, she overheard a co-worker and friend of hers report the smoke.

“I came out here and there was a huge thing of smoke coming out over here, and I didn’t know what to do,” Clark said. “My co-worker was like, ‘I’m gonna call 911’.”

They also pulled a fire alarm. Before the smoke made its way inside any of the theaters, they evacuated the entire building.

“We had to go call our parents, so then I was on the phone with my dad,” Clark said. “I was helping get everyone out so that everyone was safe.”

People also evacuated other nearby buildings. Williston firefighters verified that no one was hurt.

The cinema also did not take any damage.

“They quickly determined it was two smoke bombs dropped by the elevator and the front steps,” Tyner said. “Our security cameras did catch the guys who did it. It was a quick drive-by.”

The cameras spotted a white Honda Pilot with unknown Vermont license plates and one person that investigators believe rode away in the vehicle. Patrons and staff were back inside Majestic 10 about 45 minutes after the lobby was smoke-bombed.

If you know anything further about the vehicle or the people inside it, the Williston Police are asking you to call them at (802) 878-6611.