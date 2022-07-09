The Essex Police Department has just started to provide supplemental dispatch services for the Williston Police.

This change won’t affect Williston’s police services or responses to scenes. The Williston P.D. also said that while a dispatcher will always answer the department’s main phone line, they wanted to publicize the extra help from Essex so that people will know who, and where, they might be talking to.

The Green Mounain State’s shortage of dispatchers is well-documented. The Vermont Department of Public Safety recently said both state-operated dispatch centers — in Williston and Westminster — are understaffed.