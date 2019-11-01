Williston Road back open after flash flooding, travel still dangerous

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A section of Williston Road from Kennedy Drive to Shunpike Road was closed until early Friday morning due to flash flooding.

In addition, the Burlington Police Department has issued a warning for roadway flooding on Riverside Avenue, Lake Street, Pine Street and South Union Street.

There was also significant flooding on North Willard Street that left at least one vehicle stopped in the street for over an hour.

Police advise avoiding those roadways and any others that have heavy standing or flowing water. If in doubt, they advise drivers to turn around and use a different route or return home.

Meanwhile, South Burlington police say they’re working with the highway department to clear drains and advise extreme caution when driving.

This story will be updated as more information on road closures and re-openings becomes available.

