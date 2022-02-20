Windham County, VT – Plans are underway to move the Windham County Sheriff’s Office. The plans will move the office from Newfane to Brattleboro.

According to the Brattleboro Reformer, Sheriff Mark Anderson announced this past week that the county had agreed to buy what used to be the Entergy Vermont Yankee joint information center. The purchase price is reportedly $500,000.

Sheriff Anderson says the current office lacks the infrastructure to appropriately serve the needs of the around the clock agency. Some examples of the current office’s shortcomings are the lack of training spaces, access for people with disabilities, a reliable electrical system, and safety equipment.

These renovations all come with a hefty price tag, leading to the decision to buy a new building outright. The new office will rectify the issues associated with the old building.

The date of the transition has yet to be announced.