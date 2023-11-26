The Windsor County Sheriff’s Department says it’s caught a fugitive for whom it had been searching for most of Thanksgiving weekend.

Investigators say they arrested Kyle Pickett, 28, just off of North Main Street in Bethel. Deputies previously reported that they’d spotted him in Bethel on Friday driving a car that had been stolen in Randolph. They also said Pickett had rammed one of their cruisers. He was wanted in New Hampshire on unspecified charges as well.

Last month, Vermont State Police arrested Pickett in the Winooski River in Waterbury after a chase that led to a lockdown at a school.