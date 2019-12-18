Windsor man who fired at decoy from truck pleads not guilty to multiple charges

A Windsor man is facing charges he shot at a deer decoy in Cavendish and then fled Vermont game wardens, leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit that caused at least one vehicle to go off the roadway.

Robert Hagar, 48, appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges stemming from the Dec. 14 incident, said the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. Hagar’s lawyer said Wednesday that state wildlife officials did not identify any individual or the vehicle beyond the basic description of a white truck leaving the area.

According to police, game wardens in Cavendish attempted to stop Hager who fired from the cab of his truck at a deer facsimile after legal shooting hours. Hagar then led wardens on a pursuit into Weathersfield, causing at least one vehicle to go off the roadway.

Wardens tracked Hagar on dirt roads for three miles to a residence in Weathersfield, where they executed a search warrant and seized Hagar’s white pickup truck.

Hagar is charged with felony attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, taking big game in closed season and shooting from a public highway.