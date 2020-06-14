Windsor School principal on administrative leave after social media post

A social media post about the Black Lives Matter movement has landed a Vermont school principal on administrative leave from her job, with pay, and the school board in her district says it wants to get rid of her.

The Mount Ascutney School Board is moving against Tiffany Riley, principal of the Windsor School. In a joint letter posted on the district website, the board members wrote they were “uniformly appalled” at a recent social media post Riley made. The letter quoted Riley as posting that some of the measures used by the Black Lives Matter movement are “coercive” and “falsified in an attempt to prove a point.”

The board also wrote that in a follow-up post, Riley did not acknowledge culpability, contrition, empathy or humility. The members added that they’re determined to make sure Riley will no longer lead the Windsor School.