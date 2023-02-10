We’re beginning our Friday with some slushy/wet roadways, patchy fog, and mild temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Precipitation will start to wane by the late morning hours as southwesterly winds persist at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 PM tonight.

Our afternoon will consist of mostly cloudy skies, gusty southwest winds, and a cooldown. Temps will decline into the middle to upper 30s by the end of the day as a new boundary swings through with rain/snow showers likely. Beware of slippery stretches on area roadways around the evening commute home and for any dinner/date night plans. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2″.

Those snow showers will end by Saturday morning giving way to a lovely weekend forecast. Partly sunny skies will pair nicely with temps near 30 degrees Saturday and close to 40 degrees Sunday. What’s not to “love” about that weekend forecast?