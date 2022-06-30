For the first time ever, a Powerball jackpot has been won in Vermont.

The Multi-State Lottery Association announced Thursday that a single ticket sold in Vermont matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were white balls 8, 40, 49, 58, and 63. The Powerball number was 14.

The winning ticket was sold at Middlebury Short Stop in Middlebury, said the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery

The winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $366.7 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $208.5 million before taxes.