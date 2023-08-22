School is back in session next week, but districts across the state are still seeing some staffing sore points. Some school officials in Chittenden County say they’re seeing a higher number of staff since last year.

Back-to-school brings joy to many students every fall, but countless districts are still dealing with the fallout of a nationwide school staffing shortage. However, the Burlington and Winooski School Districts say they’re coming back in terms of staffing since last year, but still have a few pain points.

“I think we’re probably right back where we were, for the most part we’ve been pretty lucky. For professional staff, we haven’t really struggled that much,” says Sarah Haven, Director of Finance and Operations at WSD.

Haven says the district has a full staff of licensed teachers.

“This year we’re feeling much better, staffing is looking good for us, we’ve got all of our classroom teachers in place,” says Superintendent of BSD Tom Flanagan.

Flanagan, who’s school district last year was in need of various positions, says staff is solid this year.

But one area both districts have in common; a lower number of support staff.

“I think we’re still struggling to staff schools based on post-pandemic stuff, I think it’s just the reality,” says Haven.

Katherine Blair is the director of support services at WSD. She says there’s 12 open positions throughout the district.

“We typically have about 50 positions for support staff, we have about 38 people hired right now,” says Blair.

Support staff aid students in academic or behavioral needs to help them thrive. Blair says with lower numbers, some staff will have to be shifted around on a day-to-day basis to work with the students.

“We shift at times what our service delivery looks like to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the students,” says Blair. “We’re lucky because we’re all in one building, so it could be that we have students out at the middle school, high school, and we are able to really be flexible about the use of our staff within the building,” she says.

Flanagan says the vacant positions will have no effect on daily operations.

“We do still need some hard to fill position, so special education paraeducators, a school psychologist, bus drivers and bus aids, are positions that are still out there, so we’re looking for our last couple of people,” says Flanagan.

He says resources, such as counseling, at different schools can be shared within its own district to meet the needs of the students.

Both schools head back to the classroom on August 30.