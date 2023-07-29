A Winooski company will pay the U.S. government $150,000 for failing to test nuts, bolts and other fasteners it made for the military.

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office says Preci Manufacturing omitted required testing on some of its fasteners from 2016 through 2019. Company officials have admitted that they told their employees to skip mandatory durability tests but submitted claims to the government for payment as if the tests had been done.

Under the terms of a settlement agreement, Preci has agreed to pay $110,000 of restitution and a $40,000 penalty within 30 days. Prosecutors say the military uses for the fasteners included aircraft.