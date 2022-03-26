A 17-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested in Winooski for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman told the Winooski Police someone shot at her on East Allen Street. The caller reported that several people had been trying to break into her car. As the group ran away, the caller followed, and one of the people in the group turned around and reportedly fired a single bullet from a handgun. The gunshot missed and no one was hurt.

The Winooski Police say they arrested the teen on Main Street Saturday afternoon with a nine-millimeter gun in his possession. His name isn’t available because of his age, but he’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.