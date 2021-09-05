Winooski house fire leaves 40-year-old man dead

Investigators were busy Sunday night trying to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Winooski.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a caller reported smoke pouring from a window of a home on Mayo Street, according to Winooski Fire Chief John Audy. Winooski Police, the Winooski Fire Department and St. Michael’s Fire & Rescue responded. The Colchester Fire Department and the Vermont Air National Guard offered mutual aid.

Once crews entered the house, they found a 40-year-old man on the second floor. He died at UVM Medical Center. There was no indication of either his name or what injuries he’d suffered. The home sustained severe damage from smoke and heat.

Chief Audy wrote that the fire is not considered suspicious. Vermont State Police, the Vermont Division of Fire Safety, Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas provided additional incident support at the scene.