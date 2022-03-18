Burlington, VT — On Thursday, 50-year-old David Donaldson of Winooski was arraigned in the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division, for two felony counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials as a Second Offense.

After a thorough investigation, the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force determined that a Google account with CSAM images belonged to Donaldson. Donaldson pleaded not guilty to the charges and was set a bail for $75,000 and ordered conditions of release that prohibit him from access to the internet and devices capable of accessing the internet, and access to minors.