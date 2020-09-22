Winooski man convicted of sex trafficking sentenced to 22 years in prison

A Winooski man convicted last year for his role in a violent sex and drug trafficking operation in the Burlington area is going to prison for more than 20 years.

Brian Folks, who was found guilty by a jury in May 2019, was sentenced Monday to 22-1/2 years in U.S. District Court in Burlington. Prosecutors presented evidence that Folks targeted young, vulnerable women in the Burlington area, some of whom were homeless and addicted to drugs. Three of the women, prosecutors said, were 17 when they met Folks.

Witnesses, including eight women, testified that when a women went into withdrawal, Folks offered her heroin in exchange for sex, which he videotaped. Others described how Folks enforced strict rules to keep his sex and drug operations going, subjected them to beatings, rape and other physical violence for violations.

Folks’ lawyer Mark Kaplan said by email Tuesday that Folks would be appealing his conviction.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.