Vermont State Police are searching for a Winooski man whom they say escaped their custody Friday night at University of Vermont Medical Center.

Jason Frye, 38, crashed his car on Interstate 89 South in Williston near Exit 12. Investigators reportedly learned at the scene that he had an active warrant connected with a convenience store break-in in Winooski the night before.

Frye was hurt in the crash and a trooper followed his ambulance to UVMMC. However, he apparently escaped a treatment room at the hospital shortly before 8:00 p.m. Friday without either police or medical staff knowing it.

Authorities don’t have a physical description of him, but they say Frye is shown in the image from a UVMMC surveillance camera included with this story. If you know where he may have gone, call the VSP Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111.