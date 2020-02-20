Winooski Police Officer arraigned on domestic assault allegations

A Winooski Police Officer, accused of domestic assault, was released on conditions, after his arraignment this afternoon.

He faces 6 charges, including criminal threatening, and unlawful restraint.

“Under the statute of domestic assault, you don’t always have to have bodily injury. You can also willfully put somebody in fear of serious bodily injury, and that’s what we’re alleging here,” says States Attorney, Doug DiSabito.

31 year old Christoper Matott faces three counts of domestic assault, two counts of criminal threatening, and one count of second degree unlawful restraint.



Matott was released today on the conditions outlined by the court. According to court documents, Matott is accused of causing serious bodily harm, making death threats and holding her at gun point as well as multiple instances of verbal abuse.



In one instance, the victim describes being choked until she blacked out, during an argument.

States attorney, Doug DiSabito, explained that the state takes any assault case seriously, especially cases of domestic violence.

With Matott being a member of the Winooski Police Department, and being a member of the DEA drug task force, DiSabito says he is especially concerned.

Matott was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. He’s currently on unpaid administrative leave with Winooski.