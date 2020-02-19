Winooski police officer charged with domestic violence

Vermont State Police say a Winooski police officer is facing domestic violence charges on suspicion of repeatedly physically assaulting and threatening a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Christopher Matott, 31, is a Winooski police detective who is currently assigned to Vermont’s DEA Task Force. According to VSP, their investigation into the allegations against Matott began in early February when the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department contacted them after sheriff’s deputies served an Extreme Risk Protection Order that had been taken out against Matott. The Sheriff’s Department then asked state police to investigate the allegations.

“The 29-year-old victim met with detectives from the state police and provided a statement along with other supporting evidence. The victim detailed a series of physical assaults that included strangling, being restrained by force, receiving repeated threats of death and violence, and being prevented from leaving a room or residence. According to the victim and the evidence she provided, the assaults took place on at least four occasions from July 2019 and to January 2020 at a home in Alburgh and a hotel in South Burlington,” state police said in a statement.

On February 6th, the Winooski Police Department was also notified by the Grand Isle States Attorney’s Office that Matott was named the defendant in an Extreme Risk Temporary Relief from Abuse Order issued that afternoon. Detective Matott was immediately placed on paid administrative leave and department-owned items were collected, Winooski Police said.

Wednesday, the Vermont State Police advised Winooski Police Department that Detective Matott was the subject of a criminal investigation and had been charged with:

Aggravated domestic assault

Domestic assault (three counts)

Criminal threatening (two counts)

2nd degree unlawful restraint

Winooski Police say Matott has now been placed on unpaid administrative leave and an administrative investigation will follow any criminal proceedings. Matott is due in court Thursday afternoon.

“Members of the Winooski Police Department hold our role as guardians within our community in the highest regard, and it’s disheartening to be informed that an employee is accused of domestic violence.,” Winooski police chief Rick Hebert said in a statement.